Crime Would you support labeling ALL street gangs as terrorists?

LIke they just did with MS13 and Tren de Aragua

It's pretty bad in LA and cities like Chicago. The crimes they commit, the innocents that die each year that get caught up in their shootings. The people they rob and kill, the homes they break into.

Would you support labeling all street gangs as terrorists?
 
No, you're lying TS, those are all Doctors and Scientists in limbo, hell one of them might find the cure for cancer.
 
"Terrorist" is a label that comes with some heavy costs if they are arrested and charged. Is that the best thing to help deter joining a gang and committing violence? I believe there are enhancements to charges based on having a gang affiliation. Maybe just make those more severe instead?
 
The actual designation is Foreign Terrorist Organization. They would need to create an entire new classification for American street gangs. Most of the provisions for FTO are financial restrictions which likely wouldn’t be effective against street gangs.
 
Never happen. There are states that dismantled gang task force's, because it was magically disproportionately affecting this one group of people, for some odd reason...
 
Latest posts

