LIke they just did with MS13 and Tren de Aragua
It's pretty bad in LA and cities like Chicago. The crimes they commit, the innocents that die each year that get caught up in their shootings. The people they rob and kill, the homes they break into.
Would you support labeling all street gangs as terrorists?
