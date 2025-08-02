I feel like it's not just a good idea, but something that has to be done very, very soon. We need a lot more nuclear powered plants. Maybe a thorium reactor like the one in China.



We need a lot more electricity to desalinate the ocean water for clean fresh water. We NEED it.



We also need a lot more electricity to power AI. I was just reading about how AI requires a ton of power. The more advanced the AI, the more power it needs. As AI progresses in the future, we need to make sure we have what we need for it to progress, otherwise we'll be stuck behind China who is building more power plants by the minute.



We are running low on fresh water and we need more electricity for AI and electric vehicles.



I support getting rid of whatever regulations in place now that prevents us from doing it. Like in California, there is so much red tape that a nuclear power plant will never get built here. I'tll take 2 thousand years worth of regulations and inspections while everyone is siphoning all that money to line their own pockets.