Crime Would you say this is a war crime?

There's a heated debate on the internet about this video right now if this is a war crime or not

Obviously I cant post the video because its graphic

Basically a female russian soldier is seen by a Ukraine drone operator and she sees it and she starts begging for her life. Then the drone bombs her and loses half her body but she still alive trying to crawl away. Then the drone bombs her again and this time her head explodes and she's dead.

People are saying everything is fair in war that there's no such thing as a crime in war. Others are saying she didn't surrender and it's fair game.

What do you guys think? is this a war crime or business as usual?

VRfuPFn.png
 
Eh people would be laughing if it was a little North Korean in this scenario.
 
In reality if they let her go she could have killed one of theirs. It's fair... sadly
 
Whats there to debate...she's off invading another country...what did she expect
 
Drone warfare is nuts. But she’s a uniformed soldier, you can’t exactly surrender to a bomb drone.
 
I'd say if she was captured, surrendered her weapon and then was killed I feel differently.

But the probe operator can't just let an enemy combatant, an invader no less, just go.

Maybe this will help convince people that war is not a game. It has real lives being loss. And it's "normal people", not those at the top in the ivory towers.
 
Would she have had the same sympathy if the shoes were on the other foot? I think not, so negative, this is a casualty of war, not a war crime.

And to top it off, is Russia now forcing women to go to the front lines? Seems to me, this Woman wanted to be in that situation.
 
It's nasty but drones don't always have the ability to escort surrenderers to POW camps. She'd have had to defect and surrender proactively by whatever channel Ukraine set up or stayed home by going into hiding or breaking her own leg to be unfit for service

No war crime, Putin's just a POS for putting her there
 
You described the same set of people twice.
 
I watched the video clip on Deny's telegram channel and maybe I missed it, but at what point did she raise her hands, wave a white flag, or do anything else consistent with surrender? It seemed like she was trying to wave it away or do something akin to "come on bro just let me be/leave me alone" which is not the same as surrendering.

You know what is a clear cut war crime? Six Ukrainians surrendered, Russians lined them up and then executed them point blank....

Kyiv Claims Russian Forces Killed 6 Captured Ukrainian Troops - The Moscow Times

Kyiv accused Russian forces on Thursday of killing six captured Ukrainian servicemen and said it was notifying international rights groups of the latest alleged Russian war crime.
"In the video, the occupiers recorded their own crime — shooting six Ukrainian soldiers who were captured in the back," he wrote in a social media post.

The video, which has spread across social media, could not be verified by AFP and there was no immediate comment from Moscow on the claims.

It appears to show Russian soldiers in a muddied frontline area ordering the Ukrainian troops to a clearing where they are then shot in the back one by one.

"I am once again sending information about this crime to the UN and the ICRC [International Committee of the Red Cross]. These facts must be recorded," Lubinets added.

"
Kyiv investigates another case of Russian soldiers executing Ukraine POWs

Prosecutor General’s Office opens war crimes case after video emerges of executions in Donetsk.
