Liberals, would you say conservatives are your enemy?

Conservatives, would you say that liberals are your enemy?

It's been a few weeks since the Trump assassination attempt and I still see online comments on social media of how they're either mad at the shooter for missing Trump's head or just plain angry that Trump didn't die that day. I've read COUNTLESS comments. You can be scrolling all day and not read them all.

Now, I assume that if that if that was Biden, that conservatives would be also saying the same.

These are no longer just words or random statements. A lot of the comments I've read could be informed to the FBI, but there are way too many that it's overwhelming, that it is a fraction of the entirety of the country who feel this way. And these are the people who are WILLING to post it online, it doesn't count the number of people who are thinking it in their heads.

I think this country is way past the point of just talking shit to each other online. People are actually WISHING death on people who don't share their opinions. So, what is next after that? What is the next step up the ladder of wishing death on half of the country?

It doesn't matter who wins in November. The hatred and anger of the people who will lose this November will only continue to grow.
 
I've read more people wishing death on Fauci than The Mandarin Molester Messiah.
 
I genuinely wouldn't tbf and I think only a small minority would wish death on Biden whilst it feels like about 50% or more of the left is sad Trump survived. Democrats just by their nature are far more irrational and prone to fits of anger than the more logical conservatives.
 
I've recently found myself thinking so. The left has become a hate group, a 10fold version of what they claim to abhor the most.
 
i absolutely refuse to think of republicans as my enemy and I refuse to hate any of them or even harbor anger towards them longer than for a few moments.

the emotional negativity in this country towards one another is BY FAR the most dangerous thing about the times we are living in. we can work nearly anything out but not if we lose the will to do so. the way we talk to each other on here sounds like a couple who has stopped trying and can only point the finger at the other.

it brings me a great deal of joy to find points of agreement with republicans on this site.
 
I wouldn't say enemy, it's kind of a strong word. However, based on how quickly the left turned on their fellow citizen during covid and how many try to justify things that are morally wrong because their side said it's OK, I don't trust them.
 
Liberals are not my enemy, leftists are my enemy. Most traditional liberals I get along with great and have many friends who are.
 
Not really. I will admit I have a lot of hate in my heart, but, I also have a big imagination and recognize to a certain extent that it is America vs the world. You can't throw your countrymen under the bus lest you get fucked up as well. I'll take an American fascist over a foreigner telling me what to do any day of the week. You think about these European countries without ammunition and like, those are the same people who wish death on Trump. No imagination. They think everything is peachy cause we are so safe.
 
Says the side that tried to over throw our government and storm the capitol!
 
No one wants your guns clown and your free unless your to dumb to realize it. Money both sides take it, so stop crying!
 
Yeah they tend to try and brush that disgusting day under the carpet. That was a terrible day for our country.
 
Pretty much!
I won't talk or hangout with a trumptard period.
I beat up a Trumper cause he decided to talk shit and call me a wet back.
 
Not conservatives, they're just wrong but not my enemy.

There are two subsets of people that I would define as enemy because of the sheer damage they do to everyone else: the ultra rich and the fascists, for different reasons of course.
I'm not one to kill but I do think violence will be necessary at some point.
I'm undecided about the police, as there's loads of great folks in there who genuinely want to help, but the institution itself is broken, probably always has been.

Not American though, so I'm not part of this dynamic the thread is trying to gauge I guess.
 
Both of them
Anyone cheerleading for one side like it’s a sports team
 
When we have one of the P25 head honchos threatening the second revolution and saying Dems need to take heed or there will be more bloodshed again...yeah that's completely sane and on the level.
 
Wow, hard to believe people are wishing death on a big dumb fucking asshole who's been pissing in their faces for the last 8 years. What a shocking lack of decorum!
 
