Liberals, would you say conservatives are your enemy?



Conservatives, would you say that liberals are your enemy?



It's been a few weeks since the Trump assassination attempt and I still see online comments on social media of how they're either mad at the shooter for missing Trump's head or just plain angry that Trump didn't die that day. I've read COUNTLESS comments. You can be scrolling all day and not read them all.



Now, I assume that if that if that was Biden, that conservatives would be also saying the same.



These are no longer just words or random statements. A lot of the comments I've read could be informed to the FBI, but there are way too many that it's overwhelming, that it is a fraction of the entirety of the country who feel this way. And these are the people who are WILLING to post it online, it doesn't count the number of people who are thinking it in their heads.



I think this country is way past the point of just talking shit to each other online. People are actually WISHING death on people who don't share their opinions. So, what is next after that? What is the next step up the ladder of wishing death on half of the country?



It doesn't matter who wins in November. The hatred and anger of the people who will lose this November will only continue to grow.