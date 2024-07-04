  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Would you say playing videogames is a waste of time?

Bornstarch

Bornstarch

Holy Paladin
@Brown
Joined
Feb 17, 2020
Messages
3,208
Reaction score
7,873
I don't want to post this in the videogame forum for obvious reasons.

I keep hearing the same thing. That playing videogames is a waste of time. Mostly from older people. You could be doing something more productive is the most common reason.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bornstarch
Would you keep paying tens of thousands of dollars on medical bills?
2 3
Replies
53
Views
2K
drblackula
drblackula

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,115
Messages
55,801,610
Members
174,941
Latest member
Tophik

Share this page

Back
Top