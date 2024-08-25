Would you say Depeche Mode has gotten legendary status?

I hadn't seen my mum in some time what with living in another country, told her I'd had a massive DM tattoo done but by the time I saw her next in England she had a brain tumour which kind of screwed with her head. I spent the first week there boiling hot with my arms covered up thinking she had maybe forgotten I told her. One of the reasons I got it was us dancing in front of the record player when I was a little girl and still absolutely adoring them well into my 40s.