Would you say Depeche Mode has gotten legendary status?

First single of their's I bought I think when I was 8 was People Are People and I was in love with them ever since.
Being Andy was the brains behind the band I was heartbroken when he died. And I lament the day Alan left.
 
I hadn't seen my mum in some time what with living in another country, told her I'd had a massive DM tattoo done but by the time I saw her next in England she had a brain tumour which kind of screwed with her head. I spent the first week there boiling hot with my arms covered up thinking she had maybe forgotten I told her. One of the reasons I got it was us dancing in front of the record player when I was a little girl and still absolutely adoring them well into my 40s.
 
