International Would you say China is now more advanced than the US?

I was just watching a guy travel to China, go to a park, then used an app on his phone to get food delivered and a drone showed up with his food that's still hot and fresh. Then he was talking about driverless taxis that are used regularly in every major city in China. Over where I live at, they're still kind of finalizing the testing phase and are just barely rolling out the real ones. Seems like they're a tad bit ahead already while just 30 years ago, they were pretty much a 3rd world country. Their cars are also getting some very, very good reviews all over the world. They also just started up the world's first operational thorium reactor.

Their projects are absolutely gargantuan in scale

Meanwhile, I havent seen the US do anything impressive in decades.
 
They’re on their way and will probably happen sooner than later since USA is currently imploding. They still have work to do in rural areas and some of the outskirts of their cities. I’m impressed when I go back at the progress they’ve made. Almost every single city that I’ve visited or lived in now has an amazing subway system. Their delivery is even faster than Amazon prime. I’ve gotten things I’ve ordered within an hour before. Their taxi services are actually affordable. I hardly ever take the bus when I go there. I pay very cheap prices for a private driver and costs me less than 5 bucks to go several miles. In the USA I never use that services. Uber charges like 50 bucks to go down the block lol. People will come in this thread to shit on China but right now I feel like their future is brighter and I’m glad my daughter is growing up learning both English and mandarin.
 
If you put it in graph form China would pointing up at about a 45° angle and the US would pointing straight fucking down , anti clean energy, no trains , antivax , crumbling infrastructure and seemingly irrevocably divided.
 
The most 'advanced' people will always be those who are the happiest. If technological advancement makes the Chinese happier, then yes. If not, then no.
 
Yes as a matter of fact they actually have several forms of diarrhea that haven't yet been discovered in the west.
 
