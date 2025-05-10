F1980
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2018
- Messages
- 1,995
- Reaction score
- 2,743
I was just watching a guy travel to China, go to a park, then used an app on his phone to get food delivered and a drone showed up with his food that's still hot and fresh. Then he was talking about driverless taxis that are used regularly in every major city in China. Over where I live at, they're still kind of finalizing the testing phase and are just barely rolling out the real ones. Seems like they're a tad bit ahead already while just 30 years ago, they were pretty much a 3rd world country. Their cars are also getting some very, very good reviews all over the world. They also just started up the world's first operational thorium reactor.
Their projects are absolutely gargantuan in scale
Meanwhile, I havent seen the US do anything impressive in decades.
Their projects are absolutely gargantuan in scale
Meanwhile, I havent seen the US do anything impressive in decades.