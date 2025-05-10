They’re on their way and will probably happen sooner than later since USA is currently imploding. They still have work to do in rural areas and some of the outskirts of their cities. I’m impressed when I go back at the progress they’ve made. Almost every single city that I’ve visited or lived in now has an amazing subway system. Their delivery is even faster than Amazon prime. I’ve gotten things I’ve ordered within an hour before. Their taxi services are actually affordable. I hardly ever take the bus when I go there. I pay very cheap prices for a private driver and costs me less than 5 bucks to go several miles. In the USA I never use that services. Uber charges like 50 bucks to go down the block lol. People will come in this thread to shit on China but right now I feel like their future is brighter and I’m glad my daughter is growing up learning both English and mandarin.