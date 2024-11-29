Bornstarch
Holy Paladin
@Brown
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2020
- Messages
- 3,484
- Reaction score
- 8,665
All the best engineers and planners in the world are called and given ALL the time and resources they need to build this roller coaster... but only for you. Money is no object. They will spend 100 trillion dollars if they have to, in order to erect this ride.
You will be the first to ride. You will be the only person to ride.
Would you ride this roller coaster?
