All the best engineers and planners in the world are called and given ALL the time and resources they need to build this roller coaster... but only for you. Money is no object. They will spend 100 trillion dollars if they have to, in order to erect this ride.

You will be the first to ride. You will be the only person to ride.

Would you ride this roller coaster?

 
LOL I had trouble even watching that animation.
 
Doesn't look very fun. First part is kind of uneventful, the last part is too repetitive and would just make me dizzy, even were I to buy into the premise that it's safe. Which it isn't.
 
Feel like I'd get violently sick when it started doing the gravity jumps at the end
 
Looks like you're probably experiencing lethal g-forces towards the end of that, so no, I'll give this one a pass.
 
Maybe ten years ago I would have.
 
