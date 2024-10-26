Would you rather see Volk or Lopez next for Ilia ?

flowoftruth
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Jun 17, 2018
- Messages
- 5,567
- Reaction score
- 6,986
Not interested in seeing Volk rematch so soon after he just got ko'ed, let's get Diego in there this time around.
I feel like Volk pushed to go in the cage himself and the UFC officials obliged, whereas Diego doesn't seem the type that would want to impose on Ilia's moment.Diego for sure. Honestly felt really weird how they got Volk in cage…he got sparked so dunno how they gonna try and push for that.