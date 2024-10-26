Would you rather see Volk or Lopez next for Ilia ?

Diego for sure. Honestly felt really weird how they got Volk in cage…he got sparked so dunno how they gonna try and push for that.
 
The only correct answer is: Movsar Evloev
 
Diego might be able to win based on neck thickness. Volk needs to retire. The old man volk costume is too close to reality now.
 
Lopez, who went the distance with over the hill Ortega his last fight deserves it more than one of the greatest FW's in Volk? Lol
 
Lopes. Always prefer fresh match ups and not big on immediate rematches. Volk has also lost 3 of his last 4. I respect Volk, but that fight currently has almost no interest from me.
 
Lopez by a mile, Volk was KO'd by this guy...why would anyone want to watch that? IF Volk is dumb enough (which he is...) to take the fight he will end up KO'd 3 times in a row...at this point his size cant compensate with speed and reflexes as he is getting old, Topuria is still well under 30 years old...absolutely prime years.
 
Pointy12-6Elbows said:
Diego for sure. Honestly felt really weird how they got Volk in cage…he got sparked so dunno how they gonna try and push for that.
Click to expand...
I feel like Volk pushed to go in the cage himself and the UFC officials obliged, whereas Diego doesn't seem the type that would want to impose on Ilia's moment.
 
Should be Diego and he deserves it over Volk based on recent accomplishments.
 
Diego for sure. I don't know that Diego has the chin to hold up to Ilia but it'd be a fun fight.

I'd also say Tuporia vs Islam would be worth watching too.
 
ELOEV!!! Eloev beat Lopes and Volks hasn’t won a fight in his last two. Cmon… how does no one know who Eloev is???
 
