BroScienceTalkatWork
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Apr 19, 2025
- Messages
- 2,171
- Reaction score
- 1,713
Scenario A
You lose badly. Get KO’ed.. no serious/life threatening injuries
Scenario B
temple shot and they bleed out. I’ll let you choose whether to flee the scene or not
It’s outside a bar. You were at the bar but you paid cash.. you’ve been there a couple times before but not a regular. There were witnesses and cameras. You parked down the street
You lose badly. Get KO’ed.. no serious/life threatening injuries
Scenario B
temple shot and they bleed out. I’ll let you choose whether to flee the scene or not
It’s outside a bar. You were at the bar but you paid cash.. you’ve been there a couple times before but not a regular. There were witnesses and cameras. You parked down the street