Social Would you rather lose a street fight, or win and kill your opponent?

Scenario A

You lose badly. Get KO’ed.. no serious/life threatening injuries

Scenario B

temple shot and they bleed out. I’ll let you choose whether to flee the scene or not

It’s outside a bar. You were at the bar but you paid cash.. you’ve been there a couple times before but not a regular. There were witnesses and cameras. You parked down the street
 
I don't think I would recover mentally from taking a life, so it would be option to lose.
 
yeah I wouldn’t feel bad if they were the clear aggressor

But in this scenario it’s like 50/50. Like y’all were both on some meathead shit

Agreed. I mean the legal fees alone are gonna be brutal. I’m assuming no one here is dumb enough to flee…
 
In your scenario I know he is going to get killed?
 
I have no moral qualms about taking the life of someone who has attacked me. My sole concern would be potential legal consequences.

If it's on camera that he started the fight, I'd probably kill him and try to claim self defence.
 
I'd just panic and start repeatedly saying
"Ohhhh, you're not dead its ok you're ok you're ok don't be dead you're not dead." Which used to work to get your little brother to stop crying before mom hears him. It would somehow work here as well though
And he'd wake up all big eyed and breathing hard.
But now he's technically a zombie, so I'd kill him again and tell everyone he was already a zombie that died before this that I knew I had to kill, which I did.

And I'd tell people how much it still fucks with me from time to time, but it would be a lie bc I'm just, not a fucking pussy, ya know?
But you can't say no cold shit like that about a guy zombie you killed to save humanity so I'd just lie and say it felt bad but I had to
 
How big is the guy and how cool and badass I looked while knocking him dead?


(joking aside, losing a bar fight Vs killing someone not on the same stratophere of life consequences...)
 
wp8022468.jpg
 
It’s the camera thing that’s a game changer. That shit stays on the internet. Would still choose Scenario A though.
 
Assuming I'm just defending myself here I'd rather the other dude dies than to get my head bashed in. While I don't want anyone to die I don't want to be assaulted even more.
 
Why do you go to jail for manslaughter?

Ts didn't give us much context for the fight and I'm assuming I was just defending myself and the cameras will show it. I didn't want the guy to die I just didn't want him to bash my head in.
 
I pushed a guy thru a glass door during the holidays and felt pretty bad about it,
imagine killing a dude...
 
If you choose killing someone over taking a KO with no lasting damage, I I think you have the brain of someone who can get wrapped up in this whole Epstein Satanist nonsense and criminality. You can't connect with people, might have experienced some hefty trauma or developmental delays.

The narrative that your wellbeing is above everyone elses makes you vulnerable to the coercion of evil.

At least that's how this question makes me feel, apologies if my pov offends anyone.
 
