I'd just panic and start repeatedly saying

"Ohhhh, you're not dead its ok you're ok you're ok don't be dead you're not dead." Which used to work to get your little brother to stop crying before mom hears him. It would somehow work here as well though

And he'd wake up all big eyed and breathing hard.

But now he's technically a zombie, so I'd kill him again and tell everyone he was already a zombie that died before this that I knew I had to kill, which I did.



And I'd tell people how much it still fucks with me from time to time, but it would be a lie bc I'm just, not a fucking pussy, ya know?

But you can't say no cold shit like that about a guy zombie you killed to save humanity so I'd just lie and say it felt bad but I had to