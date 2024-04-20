Would you rather have Jones or Conor’s Career?

Jones easy even if he made less money

Considered by many as the greatest fighter ever. Almost perfect record apart from a DQ, NC and a few close decisions. Has one of the most title defenses in the sport and is the clear goat in his division by a wide margin. The PED's do taint his legacy, but no one can deny how talented he is

Conor's career is impressive, winning 2 belts, but he did get humiliated in the biggest fight of his career and is coming off a few losses. Also zero title defenses hurts his legacy a lot