Would you rather have Jones or Conor’s Career?

Not talking about their controversies outside sports but just their achievements within it.

Conor: Biggest Star in MMA history, made a ton of money and also done great on the competitive side.

Jones: Regarded as the best mixed martial artist ever and also done well enough for himself financially.
 
Jones easy even if he made less money
Considered by many as the greatest fighter ever. Almost perfect record apart from a DQ, NC and a few close decisions. Has one of the most title defenses in the sport and is the clear goat in his division by a wide margin. The PED's do taint his legacy, but no one can deny how talented he is
Conor's career is impressive, winning 2 belts, but he did get humiliated in the biggest fight of his career and is coming off a few losses. Also zero title defenses hurts his legacy a lot
 
Jon Jones of course. The goat. I would most likely stay out of trouble outside the octagon too so won't have as many sherdoggers hating on me like Jon does.

Genghis Khan inside, Jesus outside the cage. Jon Goat Jones.
 
Imagining I cared about fighting, I'd go with Jones. Money's good and all but we're way too obsessed with it, as long as I can set up my kiddos alright I don't want nor need mansions or cars or whatever.

Knowing myself I'd try some stunts like Ngannou though, I really appreciate how he set up his opponents too.
 
Fengxian said:
Jon Jones of course. The goat. I would most likely stay out of trouble outside the octagon too so won't have as many sherdoggers hating on me like Jon does.

Genghis Khan inside, Jesus outside the cage. Jon Goat Jones.
Saint Jones bless
1713611776219.png
 
Conor for sure. That’s a lot of money.
 
Jones is the best MMA fighter of all time but Conor is the winner at life.
 
