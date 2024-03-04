Would you rather go to prison for 10 years, or turn into a midget (4 feet)?

Would you rather go to prison for 10 years or become a midget?

  • Become a midget

10 years of prison. It is a safe prison in a 1st world country. For this hypothetical scenario, you won't encounter gangs, violence, corrupt guards etc. The prison food is okay, and enough to keep you full, and there is reading books, television, time to socialize, shower etc. So a pretty decent prison. Also, the prison sentence comes with no criminal record or charges that will stick.

or

Turn into a 4 foot midget permanently
I'd rather waste 10 or even 20 years rather than becoming the thing I'm obsessed for.

Midgets stomping is my dream job, I wont be able to do it anymore if I also become one.
 
Midget stomping? That is brutal, and ice cold my n

You get a midget dick
 
But being a midget in prison isn't so bad either.

10 years in the clink to reverse dwarfism is the more appropriate way to view this conundrum…lock me up!
 
