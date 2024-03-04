10 years of prison. It is a safe prison in a 1st world country. For this hypothetical scenario, you won't encounter gangs, violence, corrupt guards etc. The prison food is okay, and enough to keep you full, and there is reading books, television, time to socialize, shower etc. So a pretty decent prison. Also, the prison sentence comes with no criminal record or charges that will stick.orTurn into a 4 foot midget permanently