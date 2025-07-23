  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Would you rather Gaethje get a title shot or retire?

yes to both
and also yes to either
Justin will definitely be retiring soon and he has given us and JBG so many fun wars
i just wanna see Gaethje fight 1-2 more times before he hangs up the gloves
 
I disagreed with the 'title shot or nothing' position when he first took it. He simply does not deserve a 3rd title shot at this time. He likes to say the KO loss to Max doesn't count, but it does...and just beating Fiziev (again) is not enough. At best, he could be in a #1 contender fight...but I fully appreciate his perspective because #9 Paddy is not that fight.
 
I disagreed with the 'title shot or nothing' position when he first took it. He simply does not deserve a 3rd title shot at this time. He likes to say the KO loss to Max doesn't count, but it does...and just beating Fiziev (again) is not enough. At best, he could be in a #1 contender fight...but I fully appreciate his perspective because #9 Paddy is not that fight.
It is that fight though according to the company. Paddy is getting an eliminator whether its Joostin or somebody else
 
It's not Justin's fault the UFC is cooked,
and can't pull proper fighter rankings.

They have been fucking over every fighter,
every division (including champions)
and now they're bleeding into this white house bullshit (to help Donald avoid conversations about the Epstein p-dophile ring).
Remember when Elon was going to fight Bezos?
Remember when Lesnar was going to fight Cormier?
Remember when Jones was going to fight Francis? And Tom?
Remember the idiotic BMF belt?

UFC are a bunch of billionaires who don't give a fuck about fighters, or MMA.
 
If he hadn't just lost it would make sense. Its a weird stance to pretend a fight at 155 didn't happen. Im not sure how a person ignores that. I like Justin but it really doesn't make sense
 
He's also 1-1 in his last 2 with a brutal knockout loss at that. Doesn't deserve a title fight at all.
 
If it's either or he can retire imo. He doesn't deserve another shot.
 
He's also 1-1 in his last 2 with a brutal knockout loss at that. Doesn't deserve a title fight at all.
You can spin it any way for any of the contenders. I think Arman "deserves" it the most but I understand throwing the pull out in his face.

My guess as to what the UFC is going to wind up booking:

Justin vs Ilia to send Justin to pasture
Arman vs Paddy title eliminator
Charles vs Max oldhead circuit/BMF
 
"They give a guy who's 2-2 the fight" definitely sounds better than, "They gave the fight to a guy who has beaten me, was clearly ahead of me in the rankings, and had just as much momentum as I did."

He had an argument for a title shot against Islam before UFC 300, but that was really more just bad title timing. Dariush was the next guy for Islam and had unfinished business with him, but cuz Justin won't fight Dariush, he knocked out Justin instead while Charles fought Dariush.
 
Justin has been my favorite fighter for a long time but if he ain't got the fire in him he should hang it up.

No need to tarnish a tremendous warrior career going halfass for a check and he is talking a bout money and retiring and not about going to war and smashing face then the choice is made
 
