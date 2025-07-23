Rampage_Jackson
I am really tired of this attitude from guys. If thats how he feels maybe he should just retire then.
This era is killing my passion for MMA. Nobody wants to fightWouldn't mind seeing Ilia shadow realm him before he "retires", but he doesn't deserve the shot.
It is that fight though according to the company. Paddy is getting an eliminator whether its Joostin or somebody elseI disagreed with the 'title shot or nothing' position when he first took it. He simply does not deserve a 3rd title shot at this time. He likes to say the KO loss to Max doesn't count, but it does...and just beating Fiziev (again) is not enough. At best, he could be in a #1 contender fight...but I fully appreciate his perspective because #9 Paddy is not that fight.
You can spin it any way for any of the contenders. I think Arman "deserves" it the most but I understand throwing the pull out in his face.He's also 1-1 in his last 2 with a brutal knockout loss at that. Doesn't deserve a title fight at all.
Retire
Would you rather Gaethje get a title shot or retire?
Maybe to some degree. I think he's willing to sit around and wait out either a title shot or a big name fight with similar financial value. Paddy isn't that. Arman isn't that.He’s clearly bluffing