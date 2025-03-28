Would you rather be extremely ignorant or all knowing?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 36,536
- Reaction score
- 49,697
They say ignorance is bliss.
And I find that when you know less, you are more fearless and probably less stressed out.
You tend not to overthink things.
I believe the power of knowing everything would be too much. It would be unhealthy. I don't think I'd able to handle all that knowledge and awareness.
That's just me, how about you guys?
And I find that when you know less, you are more fearless and probably less stressed out.
You tend not to overthink things.
I believe the power of knowing everything would be too much. It would be unhealthy. I don't think I'd able to handle all that knowledge and awareness.
That's just me, how about you guys?