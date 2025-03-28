Would you rather be extremely ignorant or all knowing?

Would you rather be extremely ignorant or all knowing?

They say ignorance is bliss.

And I find that when you know less, you are more fearless and probably less stressed out.

You tend not to overthink things.

I believe the power of knowing everything would be too much. It would be unhealthy. I don't think I'd able to handle all that knowledge and awareness.

That's just me, how about you guys?
 
All knowing seems like too much. Just think about it... you would know LITERALLY everything there is to know about everything. Not just in a mechanical way, but in every way. You would know everything about every person, place, thing, and know every possible outcome, and every possible combination, every thought, every possible thought, in it's entirety, for everything throughout existence. Nothing would ever be new. That sounds horrible. I guess ignorant is better because then at least things could be new, discoverable, exciting, and learnable.
 
