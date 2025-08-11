Would you pay $20 a month if you can get access to all UFC content plus Movies & TV shows?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Let's just say it's $20 a month and you get access all UFC content as well as movies and TV.
Is that still enticing enough for you pay a monthly subscription?
For me yes, when you factor in all the other content you can get besides UFC and also you can get in 4k HD quality. Easy yes for me.
