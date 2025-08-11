  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Would you pay $20 a month if you can get access to all UFC content plus Movies & TV shows?

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Let's just say it's $20 a month and you get access all UFC content as well as movies and TV.

Is that still enticing enough for you pay a monthly subscription?

For me yes, when you factor in all the other content you can get besides UFC and also you can get in 4k HD quality. Easy yes for me.
 
Yes for me.


I have been paying $30/mo for an isptv streaming service which is pretty much exactly that.

All UFC and Major Boxing PPVS

Full "cracked" unlocked cable with all premium channels and local/international sports channels

Decent streaming library of shows and movies.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Yes for me.


I have been paying $30/mo for an isptv streaming service which is pretty much exactly that.

All UFC and Major Boxing PPVS

Full "cracked" unlocked cable with all premium channels and local/international sports channels

Decent streaming library of shows and movies.
How legal are those services? Here i have seen them charge around $10-15USD and they include everything like you said, i have not paid but i use one that is somehow free, its not the most fully loaded app, but its pretty decent, specially at no cost, they are probably stealing my information, lol.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Don’t see what gifs of finishes have to do with “forum drama.”
Well thats all ya got to go on


TO TALK SHIT.

giphy-downsized.gif
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
Let's just say it's $20 a month and you get access all UFC content as well as movies and TV.

Is that still enticing enough for you pay a monthly subscription?

For me yes, when you factor in all the other content you can get besides UFC and also you can get in 4k HD quality. Easy yes for me.
Are you saying the monthly cost of Paramount+ will go up to $20 by the time they start broadcasting UFC events?

Screenshot 2025-08-11 at 12.49.42 PM.png
 
El Fernas said:
How legal are those services? Here i have seen them charge around $10-15USD and they include everything like you said, i have not paid but i use one that is somehow free, its not the most fully loaded app, but its pretty decent, specially at no cost, they are probably stealing my information, lol.
It is my understanding that WATCHING any sort of streaming content is legal and most definitely not anything that is likely to be pursued or prosecuted.

Broadcasting copyrighted content is a different story but I don't pretend to know all the legal ins and out.

One thing I have noticed is that they tend to use content from overseas cable TV broadcasts rather than the US PPV broadcast, so maybe they are circumventing legal issues by taking the source material from a public broadcast???
 
jeff7b9 said:
One thing I have noticed is that they tend to use content from overseas cable TV broadcasts rather than the US PPV broadcast, so maybe they are circumventing legal issues by taking the source material from a public broadcast???
I am sure it is still illegal to do that, its just probably harder to catch them in the act, or take preventative measures.
 
jeff7b9 said:
It is my understanding that WATCHING any sort of streaming content is legal and most definitely not anything that is likely to be pursued or prosecuted.

Broadcasting copyrighted content is a different story but I don't pretend to know all the legal ins and out.

One thing I have noticed is that they tend to use content from overseas cable TV broadcasts rather than the US PPV broadcast, so maybe they are circumventing legal issues by taking the source material from a public broadcast???
They have more than just TV broadcasts tho, this one has a lot of on demand content, almost every new movie or series is there.
 
STAY GOLD said:
He's not. It's a hypothetical scenario.
Takes Two To Tango said:
No, I'm just hypothetically speaking if it's $20 subscription per month Paramount plus. Would you still pay?
Click to expand...

Yes.

P+ already offers a fair value proposition at $10ish/mo considering the exclusive content in addition to previously run movies, TV shows, etc. If they bumped it up to $20/mo with all you can eat UFC, it still offers strong value.
 
HHJ said:
Anyone who says no isnt really a fan, they are just like a @Only Here for Attachments type who just like the forum drama.

For the UFC events alone, its worth it.
10$ is my cap for any streaming service. Guess I better go back to pretending to follow the WNBA for non-racial / sexual preference reasons 👻🏳️‍⚧️🥷🏾
 
