Would you open it?

Simple Southerner

Simple Southerner

Leave One Wolf Alive And The Sheep Are Never Safe.
@Gold
Joined
May 12, 2018
Messages
16,691
Reaction score
21,257
Yup I'd want to know so I could live life to fullest & say the proper goodbye's

Screenshot_20240802-170613~2.png
 
The problem is, the knowledge of when and how you die would lead you to making different choices, consciously or unconsciously which would then change the result.
 
Contempt said:
The problem is, the knowledge of when and how you die would lead you to making different choices, consciously or unconsciously which would then change the result.
Click to expand...

Might end up like Final Destination.......
 
Contempt said:
The problem is, the knowledge of when and how you die would lead you to making different choices, consciously or unconsciously which would then change the result.
Click to expand...
<mma4>
Food for thought.
So you wouldn't open it
 
Contempt said:
The problem is, the knowledge of when and how you die would lead you to making different choices, consciously or unconsciously which would then change the result.
Click to expand...



Or possibly those choices lead you to the stated time ?
 
Not a chance. You'll be ruining your time spent alive to know when you'll die.
 
Tough one. While it could be a valuable piece of information for future planning, it's also like to become the burdening focal point of the remainder of your time!
 
Simple Southerner said:
<mma4>
Food for thought.
So you wouldn't open it
Click to expand...
Mainly because I think it would be irrelevant.

You read that you're not going to die till a heart attack at 80, which leads you to take more risks and are killed in some other way.

You hear you die in a motor bike accident at 45... are you still getting on a motor bike? I'm sure as hell not.

Knowledge of future events would change your actions and hence, the result.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

KnightTemplar
Carpe Diem
2
Replies
25
Views
548
Joe Mama
Joe Mama

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,382
Messages
55,978,023
Members
175,022
Latest member
joy2day

Share this page

Back
Top