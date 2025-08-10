Would you marry someone with significant debt?

Sakuraba is #1
My friend almost did, but she hesitated, not because of love, but because she was concerned about starting life in a financial hole. He had six figures worth of debt, and half of it was consumer debt, while the other half was on a student loan for a worthless degree. Eventually, she said no, and they ended up breaking up.
I can’t say that I blame her because I probably would have done the same.
