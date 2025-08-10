  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Would you marry someone with significant debt?

My friend almost did, but she hesitated, not because of love, but because she was concerned about starting life in a financial hole. He had six figures worth of debt, and half of it was consumer debt, while the other half was on a student loan for a worthless degree. Eventually, she said no, and they ended up breaking up.

I can’t say that I blame her because I probably would have done the same.
 
Probably, I generally just do whatever I want and worry about the consequences later
 
Only if she was a Lannister, otherwise who needs the head ache
 
Hell no, most important in a woman is the size of her bank account
 
Fury said:
Probably, I generally just do whatever I want and worry about the consequences later
I bet you have a sub 500 credit score!!
 
