Would you live on a cruise ship permanently?

  Yes, of course.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  No friggin way.

    Votes: 2 100.0%
  Total voters
    2
Takes Two To Tango

If everything from free lodging, to free food and drinks.

The only thing is that you can't leave the cruise ship. You live there till you die.

And you'll have different people coming in and out of the Cruise ship.

So you won't see the same people all the time.

And you can bring your family with you and have friends and family visit you.

Would you take it?

1706731570_RCI-IC-202401-SOCIAL-MDutcher-DJI-0550-HDR-767x440.jpg
 
