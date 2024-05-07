Would you like to see Mike Tyson pull off George Foreman

and become the oldest WHW champ. I think he will have a come from behind victory over Jake leading to a rubber off with Evander. Stylistically he still looks sharp and there is no one liking him fighting today. The HW division today is heavily technically unsound and tend to struggle with the slightest adaptations. I think if beats Jake he takes Evander in an official fight then decides to jump in with the sharks.
 
