Would you like to see a rematch between Gervonta Davis/Lamont Roach?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 36,118
- Reaction score
- 48,989
Or you'd rather see Tank fight someone else like Shakur?
I know the rematch is likely, but what do you guys want to see?
I honestly don't mind if Tank fights Shakur instead of a rematch vs. Roach.
I think Tank beats Roach in the rematch.
They also can fight some other time.
Thoughts?
