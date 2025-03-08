  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Would you like to see a rematch between Gervonta Davis/Lamont Roach?

Would you like to see a rematch between Gervonta Davis/Lamont Roach?

  • Yes, a rematch ASAP.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No, I'd rather see Tank fight someone else next.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I'm on the fence.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    0
Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
36,118
Reaction score
48,989
Or you'd rather see Tank fight someone else like Shakur?

I know the rematch is likely, but what do you guys want to see?

I honestly don't mind if Tank fights Shakur instead of a rematch vs. Roach.

I think Tank beats Roach in the rematch.

They also can fight some other time.

Thoughts?
 
