Would you like the UFC to buy the PFL?

  • Yes, bring all the best fighters in one promotion.

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • No, we need competition. Can't have one promotion having all the power.

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • I'm not sure.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Just like how the UFC bought Strikeforce.

Personally, I don't mind. If you can get all the best fighters in one promotion than why not.

Apparently the PFL is worth a billion, the UFC is worth 12 billion.

So it's possible.
 
The UFC would be stupid to pay PFaiL a billion for inflated minor league fighter contracts and acquiring its debt.

Let the ship sink and pick the meat from the bones, there’s only a handful of guys there worth investing in. Too much fluff on the roster.


<31>
 
Yeah very good point. PFL is like the Titanic.
 
