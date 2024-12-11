Would you like the UFC to buy the PFL?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Just like how the UFC bought Strikeforce.
Personally, I don't mind. If you can get all the best fighters in one promotion than why not.
Apparently the PFL is worth a billion, the UFC is worth 12 billion.
So it's possible.
