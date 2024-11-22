  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Would you let your 10 year old kid walk a mile to and from school?

This lady got arrested and they took her children away from her after they found out she let her 10 year old kid walk home from school

A mother in Georgia has sparked national debate about how much freedom a child should have when she was arrested after her 10-year-old son was found walking alone.
abcnews.go.com

Georgia mom's arrest puts free-range parenting back into spotlight

A mom in Georgia is facing possible jail time after her 10-year-old son was found walking alone to town, less than a mile from the family’s home.
Yeah. That was bs. The arresting officers were fat women who probably will never conceive not have literally walked a mile in their lives.
 
