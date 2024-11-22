Would you let your 10 year old kid walk a mile to and from school?

Bornstarch
Brown
Feb 17, 2020
- 3,463
- 8,596
This lady got arrested and they took her children away from her after they found out she let her 10 year old kid walk home from school
A mother in Georgia has sparked national debate about how much freedom a child should have when she was arrested after her 10-year-old son was found walking alone.
Georgia mom's arrest puts free-range parenting back into spotlight
A mom in Georgia is facing possible jail time after her 10-year-old son was found walking alone to town, less than a mile from the family’s home.
