Would you let that "Whiplash" teacher do that to you?

Have you guys seen the movie Whiplash?

The kid goes to a prestigious music school and his teacher yells at him in class, throws a chair at him, embarasses him in front of everyone

Wuold you put up with that because he's a good teacher? Do they really do this in music school?

I would 100% stab him.
 
Would I let someone take me from mediocrity to greatness? Hell yes!
 
I'll beat the teacher's head like a drum and give him some whiplash since I train teh UFC

ufc-ronda-rousey.gif
 
I'd probably pay him extra.
 
