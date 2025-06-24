Would you let that "Whiplash" teacher do that to you?

F1980
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2018
- Messages
- 2,110
- Reaction score
- 3,102
Have you guys seen the movie Whiplash?
The kid goes to a prestigious music school and his teacher yells at him in class, throws a chair at him, embarasses him in front of everyone
Wuold you put up with that because he's a good teacher? Do they really do this in music school?
I would 100% stab him.
The kid goes to a prestigious music school and his teacher yells at him in class, throws a chair at him, embarasses him in front of everyone
Wuold you put up with that because he's a good teacher? Do they really do this in music school?
I would 100% stab him.