Would you have stayed for 2 hours chatting with someone playing a game?

I have a Youtube account and I get recommended videos on my Youtube main page. There was this video that was live of someone playing a game Ive been wanting to buy. I clicked on it and saw there was only 1 person watching the livestream, basically me. I was just about to close the page, when the streamer typed "Hi!" on the live chat. He was so excited that someone was watching his live stream.





I felt bad cause it showed he only had 4 subscribers. So I stayed and chatted with him for almost 2 hours. I'm glad he ended the livestream because some of these go on for 6 hours or more.



