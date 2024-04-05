Would you have stayed for 2 hours chatting with someone playing a game?

I have a Youtube account and I get recommended videos on my Youtube main page. There was this video that was live of someone playing a game Ive been wanting to buy. I clicked on it and saw there was only 1 person watching the livestream, basically me. I was just about to close the page, when the streamer typed "Hi!" on the live chat. He was so excited that someone was watching his live stream.


I felt bad cause it showed he only had 4 subscribers. So I stayed and chatted with him for almost 2 hours. I'm glad he ended the livestream because some of these go on for 6 hours or more.

 
Did you at least get a coffee date from this experience?
 
You probably prevented that guy from going on a rampage at a school. Thank you TS

"Reaction videos"

What the fuck is that shit?

How did we get to a point where people are so lazy that they prefer to watch someone else experience something?

I don't get it.


I was born in 79 which i think makes me GenX but i am a boomer at heart.
These kids are doing it all wrong.
 
Interestingly I was thinking the other day about how recently the video game industry is in a really bad state with record numbers of layoffs and apparently it has stopped growing and that for the last two years in a row number of sales, gross revenue and profits are all down. I wonder how much of it has to do with Gen Z not wanting to actually play video games themselves and instead preferring to just watch someone else play on Twitch or whatever.

Apparently Gen Z is also to blame for declining numbers at the box office for movies as they’d rather just watch short videos on TikTok than to sit and watch a 90+ minute movie.
 
I think it started with cooking competition shows

It's one thing if you watch a program to learn to make delicious meals.

In these competition shows you don't learn anything. It's all about watching people judge food that you can neither smell, touch, or taste.
 
Yeah that makes as much sense to me as smelling photography or watching music videos on mute.

My wife loves that shit.

Hey honey what do you want to watch? The show about the food we can't eat or the one where the people want to buy a house so they do?

I'm a real estate agent so those those shows are literally like watching my job and not getting paid. Ughh.
 
Many years ago I was playing Red Dead Redemption online. The first one, not RDR2.

I ended up chatting with this kid who was like 14 years old or something. He was from a nearby city so we were just talking about regional stuff.

Toward the end of the conversation, he said, “Hey, next time I’m in Sacramento we should hang out.”
I said, “I’m 39 years old. How the fuck am I going to be hanging out with a teenager? I’m not a child molester.”
He thought it was pretty funny, as did I.
 
I don't know which makes less sense. People who donate money to watch other people play games, or people who pay for onlyfans hoors
 
It takes you that long to finish? I'd probably be done after 10 minutes.

Nice humble brag.
 
Bornstarch is a good human being. You probably saved that dude from suicide. You need to subscribe to their onlyfans though.
 
