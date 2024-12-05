Law Would you have pardoned your child/loved one if you were in the same situation as Joe Biden?

Would you have pardoned your child/loved one if you were in the same situation as Joe Biden?

  • I would have not lied in the first place and yes I would pardon my child.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Doesn't matter if he lied or not, I would have pardoned my child.

    Votes: 2 100.0%

  • No, it's wrong what Biden did, I would have not pardoned my child.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
35,079
Reaction score
47,442
(Your name won't be shown)

A lot of heat on Joe Biden for doing what he did. Not sure because he said he was not going to pardon his son and lied that is bothering everyone.

Or just to pardon your son for the crimes he was convicted for.

Would you have done the same in his position?

1733103495415_nbc_spec_biden_pardons_son_hunter_241201_1920x1080-myrru8.jpg
 
That was nothing compared to the positions Joe allegedly used in the shower.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Social Biden pardons thousands of US veterans convicted under law banning gay sex
2 3
Replies
46
Views
2K
Thrawn33
Thrawn33
White Whale
Economy Joe and Jill Biden refinanced their Delaware home 20 times — raking in $4.2M from the $350K property
Replies
17
Views
614
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,812
Messages
56,607,206
Members
175,308
Latest member
jj223

Share this page

Back
Top