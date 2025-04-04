Would you have Islam as a favorite against both Belal and JDM?

Belal said in an interview that Islam would beat him but idk, I don't think Islam walks through him as Belal is bigger and stronger but Islam has the far better technique and submission ability and I don't think he would fold under Belal's pressure.
I would definitely over him over JDM. Great boxing but Islam's grappling is way just too much.
I'd have him a favorite over both tbh, which is pretty remarkable and speaks a lot to his skill. Hbu?
 
Definitely would. Didn't Belal admit how bad he got owned in training with those guys? I'm sure if JDM is getting Khabib'd by Burns then Islam would do it easier.
 
Islam can beat both. I don't think Islam beats Shavkat or Brady, so if JDM wins, this is his legit chance. Think Islam can beat Buckley or get knocked out by him, but I don't see Buckley getting the belt, but wouldn't be too comfortable with Islam beating him either. Islam best chances are against JDM and Belal, since Belal keeps telling everyone Islam is so much better than him. Belal is a tough fight though.
 
I don't think Belal is stronger, but he is bigger than Islam. Depending on how JDM does with Belal's wrestling & grappling depends on how JDM would match up with Islam.
 
I think Islam beats them both. That being said, he should fight Topuria and then get a quick turnaround if he wins and fight at WW. Inactivity is hurting his career.
 
No.

There are weight classes for a reason.

And the Dags use it to the fullest extent.

I mean..

Why did Khabib go AGAINST Father’s plan once Father died?

Because he knew he could NOT beat his Father’s FAV fighter.. GSP. At 171.

They talk a big game. While the LW Champion has defended against FW.

Islam is NOT moving up. No matter who has the WW belt.
 
Probably.

Unless Belal was lying, he said Khabib and Islam pretty much whooped him on the regular in training.

Jack has the hands to possibly hurt Islam, but I doubt he can avoid getting taken down by him.
 
