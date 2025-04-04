Would you have Islam as a favorite against both Belal and JDM?

TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
Belal said in an interview that Islam would beat him but idk, I don't think Islam walks through him as Belal is bigger and stronger but Islam has the far better technique and submission ability and I don't think he would fold under Belal's pressure.
I would definitely over him over JDM. Great boxing but Islam's grappling is way just too much.
I'd have him a favorite over both tbh, which is pretty remarkable and speaks a lot to his skill. Hbu?
