You don't understand how Brian fuckin Ortega has a hot girlfriend? That guy could be a broke bum and he'd still get pussy just for the hairdo and sparkly eyes.i dont get how brian got her he must have amazing charm or secretly rich
You don't understand how Brian fuckin Ortega has a hot girlfriend? That guy could be a broke bum and he'd still get pussy just for the hairdo and sparkly eyes.
Ladies like his hair for sure, some guys would as well.
I feel like Tracy is a few grades below Brian.i dont get how brian got her he must have amazing charm or secretly rich
I feel like Tracy is a few grades below Brian.