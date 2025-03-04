  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Would you get these street tattoos?

It looks like he's offering a special at a discounted rate.


h61z32hjwzle1.png
 
As a heavily tattooed individual...flash art ain't it. 1. Usually ends up looking like shit. 2. Who knows how many others now have the same tattoo? Also in the same town! Unless agreed upon with a friend, wife, family member..just thinking about coming across some random ass stranger with the exact same tattoo? It gives me anxiety.
 
No.

I find it looks like shit when people just get a bunch of small random tattoos all over them. They end up looking like a doodle sheet honestly,
 
I tend to agree, having both arms and legs sleeved myself.
but this is a common, modern trend now.
random, unrelated singles placed on limbs and elsewhere.

some work, some obviously do not.
it's a personal decision.
just like getting your daughter's ears pierced when shes a week old or something.
[omg1]
 
Yeah I’m an all or nothing guy. If you want to get covered in tattoos, get a well done sleeve. If you can’t afford that, don’t get tattoos.
 
Or get what you want but I have zero tattoos so I have no real strong opinion
 
<3
When I think of all this I think of Miley Cyrus, she has some random scribbles with no cohesion.

I have a couple I regret but not massively. One's tiny and on my back so I never see it. The other I was 16 and if it bothered me that much I'd have got rid of it but again tiny.
 
oh yea, the one on your back.
I've seen it from behind many times.

oi
 
Interesting..
I had a friend who was very heavily tatted up. And first few he went to tattoo parlours owned by bikers. Then he got some done afterwards by his friends and co. And later years later he went back to the original bikers that tattooed him first and they said, ‘take that other ink off your body before we tattoo you again’.
Needless to say he never went back to the bikers again.
 
