Would you get these street tattoos?

I find it looks like shit when people just get a bunch of small random tattoos all over them. They end up looking like a doodle sheet honestly,
Yeah I’m an all or nothing guy. If you want to get covered in tattoos, get a well done sleeve. If you can’t afford that, don’t get tattoos.I tend to agree, having both arms and legs sleeved myself.
but this is a common, modern trend now.
random, unrelated singles placed on limbs and elsewhere.
some work, some obviously do not.
it's a personal decision.
just like getting your daughter's ears pierced when shes a week old or something.
Interesting..As a heavily tattooed individual...flash art ain't it. 1. Usually ends up looking like shit. 2. Who knows how many others now have the same tattoo? Also in the same town! Unless agreed upon with a friend, wife, family member..just thinking about coming across some random ass stranger with the exact same tattoo? It gives me anxiety.