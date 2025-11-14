Would you get mad at your employee for doing this?

So many fake videos out there now.
This is the correct answer.He'd be on toilet duty, mopping, washing windows, taking out the trash, etc. and if he didn't want to do that he'd be fired.
In my opinion, they already are. You can't really change behavior that easily.There is so much fake garbage out there now. If I have to play detective
everytime I watch a video, it not worth it to watch many things.
I truly feel sorry for the kids growing up now consuming fake AI videos, TIK TOK trash, etc
instead of living real life. These advanced cell phones zombies will some day be raising kids, and
it will be a mess. Combined with the soon to come rise of robots taking over jobs, and they will be fucked,
to put it simply.
TS should not have done that, it was the wrong thing to do.
TS behind your back
Naw, he is to busy trying to get a new job at McDonald.
I truly feel sorry for the kids growing up now consuming fake AI videos, TIK TOK trash, etc
instead of living real life. These advanced cell phones zombies will some day be raising kids, and
it will be a mess. Combined with the soon to come rise of robots taking over jobs, and they will be fucked,
to put it simply.