Would you get mad at your employee for doing this?

If he wasnt doing something correctly, then you show him the proper way, then he does this

 
Meh, so long as they do what I showed them and the attitude doesn’t get too crazy, I would be ok with it. We get emotional sometimes, and it’s not like some burger flipper is going to act like some saint all the time.
 
Making smashburgers?
Fuck yea, I'd be pissed at him, those things suck!
 
He’s a real Stone Cold Steve Austin rebel
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
So many fake videos out there now.
There is so much fake garbage out there now. If I have to play detective
everytime I watch a video, it not worth it to watch many things.

I truly feel sorry for the kids growing up now consuming fake AI videos, TIK TOK trash, etc
instead of living real life. These advanced cell phones zombies will some day be raising kids, and
it will be a mess. Combined with the soon to come rise of robots taking over jobs, and they will be fucked,
to put it simply.
 
When I was like 18 and assistant manager at a pizza place, I had an employee try that shit. I turned and saw him. So I said we could go outside and handle it if he wanted to flex on me. It turns out he didn’t want to handle it.
 
Dude makes $10 an hour... I'd be happy he just showed up.
 
i doubt i would fire him... who else would i find to flip the burgers?
 
Ladder Master said:
In my opinion, they already are. You can't really change behavior that easily.
 
Not mad but it would make me question if that person is fit for work or if he should be in a program for people with issues. Probably should only be working with dull knifes if at all.
 
Ladder Master said:
Maybe the new generations won't struggle like the boomers do because they will grow up and be exposed to it their entire lives. Just because old folks fall for AI slop on Facebook doesn't mean their grandkids will.
 
