Relationships Would you forgive your girl for cheating on you if she takes care of you after you get knocked out by the guy?

I wish I can post the video because it's hilarious but it's NSFW

A guy has been suspecting his wife is cheating on him and he picked the day that he knew the other guy would be at his house. So he comes home, goes into his bedroom recording everything on his phone. He confronts the wife and he tells the big black guy to leave. The wife kept apologizing to him and the other guy says this has nothing to do wit him but as he pretends to walk out, he clocks the husband in the face and knocks him out. You can hear the wife crying and screaming at the black guy telling him to get out of her house while she comforts her husband.

Is this turnaround of hers good enough for you to forgive her for cheating on you?
 
Need to cheat on her by fucking the other guy to show dominance before the talk about forgiveness begins
 
What a dick move. Seriously you're already banging the guy's wife, why punch him too? The dude's clearly got enough problems already.

Just say "sorry bro" and walk out. Sure he might yell at you or call you names but just ignore him. You banged his wife. You already won in devastating fashion. No need to retaliate for any names he calls you.
 
I would forgive her because we all make mistakes.

She's have to do cuckporn with only BBC and gloryhole stuff that I'd film and distribute.
 
I am calling the cops on her lover, and the day he gets convicted of assault, I hand her divorce papers.

And probably hookers or something.
 
Oh fuck no, bitch begone. There is NO coming back from cheating.
 
So you're girl cheats and you get knocked out?

I'd move to Tibet and become a monk after that.
 
