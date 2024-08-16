Would you forgive the girl in Starship Troopers?

Bornstarch
Holy Paladin
@Brown
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2020
- Messages
- 3,286
- Reaction score
- 8,093
She's your girlfriend but she flirts with any guy who comes on to her
She joins the military
You join the military to be with her
Your parents die because of her
She cheats on you then breaks up with you
She still wants to be friends
Would you forgive her and still be friends with her?
