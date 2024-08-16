Would you forgive the girl in Starship Troopers?

Bornstarch

Bornstarch

Holy Paladin
@Brown
Joined
Feb 17, 2020
Messages
3,286
Reaction score
8,093
She's your girlfriend but she flirts with any guy who comes on to her
She joins the military
You join the military to be with her
Your parents die because of her
She cheats on you then breaks up with you
She still wants to be friends

Would you forgive her and still be friends with her?

itwY78K.jpeg
 
Fuck that skank ho. Team Dizzy always
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,156
Messages
56,032,700
Members
175,042
Latest member
uwmmaf

Share this page

Back
Top