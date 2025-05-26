Would you follow another country's customs?

10 Photos Of Israeli Tourist Who Said 'My Money Built Your Country' in Thailand Israeli tourist Kesem Cohen sparked outrage in Thailand after refusing to remove her shoes at a café and shouting 'my money built your country', igniting a viral backlash over tourist behaviour.

I saw this story the other day and I wonder if sherbros would take their shoes off when asked? I been to Japan a few times and I always found it weird to take my shoes off for some places like department changing rooms or anytime there was a straw mat. I always did it without much fuss. Only time I felt weird doing it was when I was out all day and got caught up in the rain. My feet were smelly...This lady refused to take her shoes off. Her defense was that she cannot take her shoes off due to foot pain. I think there is some religious issue with leaving footwear on. This video came out and people are harassing her. Are people overreacting or she is at fault? Oh yea wood or no?