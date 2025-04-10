Would you fly this airplane if they give it to you?

chill doggie
The deal is they will hand it over to you as soon as you land after flying it for 45 minutes.
Apparently you don’t need a pilot license, certifications, nor registration for these.
Under FAA regulations they are not classified as “aircraft,” are not regulated as aircraft, and are exempt from aircraft rules.
Operators of ultralight vehicles are not required to meet any aeronautical knowledge, age, or experience requirements or to have airman or medical certificates.
