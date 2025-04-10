Would you fly this airplane if they give it to you?

The deal is they will hand it over to you as soon as you land after flying it for 45 minutes.

Apparently you don’t need a pilot license, certifications, nor registration for these.

Under FAA regulations they are not classified as “aircraft,” are not regulated as aircraft, and are exempt from aircraft rules.
Operators of ultralight vehicles are not required to meet any aeronautical knowledge, age, or experience requirements or to have airman or medical certificates.

Risk my life so I can own something that I dont want that will just set there rusting away in my front yard forever like a '69 El Camino in a trailer park
Probably not
 
Risk my life so I can own something that I dont want that will just set there rusting away in my front yard forever like a '69 El Camino in a trailer park
Probably not
Probably not
I would do it just to sell it but I would take some classes first.
 
The deal is they will hand it over to you as soon as you land after flying it for 45 minutes.

Apparently you don’t need a pilot license, certifications, nor registration for these.

Under FAA regulations they are not classified as “aircraft,” are not regulated as aircraft, and are exempt from aircraft rules.
Operators of ultralight vehicles are not required to meet any aeronautical knowledge, age, or experience requirements or to have airman or medical certificates.

As a Sherdogger I can easily bench press that, and I would not want to fly in anything that I can bench press
 
Looks...
But no.
Not miserable atm & don't wanna die just yet.
 
Price is too high and you need to pay for a runway+storage. I think you will probably get your monies worth with a big Chinese drone. They started their flying taxi fleet a few days ago. I am assuming it will be relatively safe a few years down the line then we can steal what they are using.
 
No way it even gets off the ground with my fat ass in it . Hell I'd be impressed if it even moves ...
 
