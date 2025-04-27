Would you eat your pet dog if you were starving to death?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Jun 28, 2010
37,133
50,587
Say if you had a pet dog that's a relatively a big dog and you were in the middle of nowhere and you had nothing else to eat. Would you eat the dog?
I hope I wouldn't and just starve to death with the dog, but you never know in that state of extreme starvation how your mental judgement would be like.
And if you eat the dog, you'd probably a live a little longer to find your way out of the situation.
