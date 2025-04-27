Would you eat your pet dog if you were starving to death?

Would you eat your pet dog if you were starving to death?

  • Yes, of course.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Yes, probably.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No, never.

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • I don't know, I'm not sure what I'd do.

    Votes: 2 50.0%
  • Total voters
    4
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,133
Reaction score
50,587
Say if you had a pet dog that's a relatively a big dog and you were in the middle of nowhere and you had nothing else to eat. Would you eat the dog?

I hope I wouldn't and just starve to death with the dog, but you never know in that state of extreme starvation how your mental judgement would be like.

And if you eat the dog, you'd probably a live a little longer to find your way out of the situation.
 
My dog will help me hunt. I’ll just eat wild game. I’m not much of a duck hunter but she will go get and bring back anything I shoot for birds so together we will eat good
 
No-one ever knows how they'd react until they are put into that desperate a situation.

...anyone who says otherwise is just fooling themselves.
 
