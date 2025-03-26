Would you eat this?

TankAbbott4Eva
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Jan 24, 2010
- Messages
- 28,008
- Reaction score
- 17,862
Definitely. I live in The States and we usually have sides of coleslaw or mac and cheese or cornbread.Rubbed some beef short ribs in a commercial BBQ rub and smoked for a few hours, then added to the slow cooker with sauteed onions/celery/carrot, two tins of tomatoes and 1:1 of red wine and beef stock. Ended up having it with just some cous cous, works well with stews to soak up all the gravy.
View attachment 1088602
View attachment 1088603
View attachment 1088605
Looks very delicious, and served in a proper bowl? I'll eat so hard like I would eat the ass of a prime Monica BellucciRubbed some beef short ribs in a commercial BBQ rub and smoked for a few hours, then added to the slow cooker with sauteed onions/celery/carrot, two tins of tomatoes and 1:1 of red wine and beef stock. Ended up having it with just some cous cous, works well with stews to soak up all the gravy.
View attachment 1088602
View attachment 1088603
View attachment 1088605
Oh fuck yeah looks amazing. But use plastic cutlery and paper plates like everyone else.Rubbed some beef short ribs in a commercial BBQ rub and smoked for a few hours, then added to the slow cooker with sauteed onions/celery/carrot, two tins of tomatoes and 1:1 of red wine and beef stock. Ended up having it with just some cous cous, works well with stews to soak up all the gravy.
View attachment 1088602
View attachment 1088603
View attachment 1088605
Sorry. It doesn't need anything. He can have fresh green with another meal.Only a repugnant snob wouldn't eat that. Looks delish mate.
Might add a bit of fresh green something to the top to round it out, but looks great.
It's a fair position, I can't argue. I'm not talking broccoli or some shit though bro....I'm thinking some green onion curls, may a dusting of finely chopped cilantro.Sorry. It doesn't need anything. He can have fresh green with another meal.