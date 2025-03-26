Would you eat this?

Rubbed some beef short ribs in a commercial BBQ rub and smoked for a few hours, then added to the slow cooker with sauteed onions/celery/carrot, two tins of tomatoes and 1:1 of red wine and beef stock. Ended up having it with just some cous cous, works well with stews to soak up all the gravy.

Definitely. I live in The States and we usually have sides of coleslaw or mac and cheese or cornbread.

Question: are beef ribs or pork ribs more popular where you're at?
 
Looks very delicious, and served in a proper bowl? I'll eat so hard like I would eat the ass of a prime Monica Bellucci

tyMFH6.gif
 
Only a repugnant snob wouldn't eat that. Looks delish mate.

Might add a bit of fresh green something to the top to round it out, but looks great.
 
It's a fair position, I can't argue. I'm not talking broccoli or some shit though bro....I'm thinking some green onion curls, may a dusting of finely chopped cilantro.
 
Is Sherdog just Instagram for men these days? What’s up with all these “look at my food posts”?
 
