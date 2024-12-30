My grandma ( RIP ) used to cook us Salmon Patties
Pan fry it in some butter first please
And ketchupI would add on to the recipe and give it a quick sear in some butter. It looks pretty good as is
I'd eat it if the canned salmon is quality.
Fine, throw some sriracha on it and I'm digging in.only the best, of course
Salmon is universalI am happy to see you guys seem to like it.
If you want more recipes you can find them here
Thank god. I was going comment it looks like tin food for cat. I didn't want to hurt your cooking feelings.