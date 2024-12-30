Food & Drink Would you eat this?

liner said:
Pan fry it in some butter first please
Click to expand...

thats not in the recipe

  • 1 can salmon
  • 1 tablespoon cooked broccoli, mashed
  • ¼ cup whole wheat bread crumbs
  • 1 teaspoon brewer's yeast
Directions

  1. Combine all ingredients in a bowl.
  2. Stir together and serve.
  3. Keep any leftovers refrigerated, and discard after three days.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,450
Messages
56,714,500
Members
175,371
Latest member
Rachfan24

Share this page

Back
Top