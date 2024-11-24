Would you Eat this Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwich from this Fine Dining establishment?

The cheese isn’t even melted ? You should head to McDonald’s instead and order a real burger. It makes me think that I have enough points to get a free big Mac
 
c1edb990722721a26637ebd44256c2c2.gif
 
The British can mess up even the simplest food. And the things they make up on their own is weird as fuck

Like once I saw a place that sold baked potatoes that they cut in half and then put beans and cheese inside of it. And the place was packed. The englishman are going bonkers on potatoes and beans
 
Dobymick said:
The British can mess up even the simplest food. And the things they make up on their own is weird as fuck

Like once I saw a place that sold baked potatoes that they cut in half and then put beans and cheese inside of it. And the place was packed. The englishman are going bonkers on potatoes and beans
I've seen video clips of shacks selling baked beans on baked potatoes LOL
 
Good honest food.

That's a bap not a cob though (or is it a roll?)
 
There's an old joke: in Heaven, the British and Germans do the fighting, the French and Italians do the cooking, and the Swiss take care of the banking.

In Hell, the British and Germans cook, the French and Italians fight...and the Swiss are still bankers. ;)
 
I would probably either ask for it comped, insist on cooking it myself, and/or go somewhere else, unless I was really, really in a hurry.
 
I'd take out the onion and eat it with a cup of coffee as beverage.

To call it a grilled cheese sandwich is borderline offensive though.
 
That sandwich is nominated for worst grill cheese ever
 
There's a fucking YouTube channel about that shit. Food trucks selling back potatoes with fucking tuna as a topping choice.

Gross.
 
I saw that same clip except on top of the beans and cheese they also put canned tuna and coleslaw on top of that. What in the wanker fuck is that?
 
