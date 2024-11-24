Would you Eat this Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwich from this Fine Dining establishment?

I've seen video clips of shacks selling baked beans on baked potatoes LOLThe British can mess up even the simplest food. And the things they make up on their own is weird as fuck
Like once I saw a place that sold baked potatoes that they cut in half and then put beans and cheese inside of it. And the place was packed. The englishman are going bonkers on potatoes and beans
Abso-fucking-lutely! I just wouldn't pay the price. Also, by "fine dining," I think you REALLY mean "UK equivalent of Panera Bread."The kitchen staff quit during the cooking process, but at least the buns were toasted!
View attachment 1073098
These threads are getting more and more interesting lol.The kitchen staff quit during the cooking process, but at least the buns were toasted!
View attachment 1073098
There's a fucking YouTube channel about that shit. Food trucks selling back potatoes with fucking tuna as a topping choice.The British can mess up even the simplest food. And the things they make up on their own is weird as fuck
Like once I saw a place that sold baked potatoes that they cut in half and then put beans and cheese inside of it. And the place was packed. The englishman are going bonkers on potatoes and beans
The British can mess up even the simplest food. And the things they make up on their own is weird as fuck
Like once I saw a place that sold baked potatoes that they cut in half and then put beans and cheese inside of it. And the place was packed. The englishman are going bonkers on potatoes and beans