Would you eat this German sandwich?

@lsa @Arqueto @helax

eat-laceychabert.gif
 
"Hackepeterschrippe."

As a general rule, I avoid eating anything that is pronounced like the sound you make when trying to spit a hair off your tongue.

Also, eating in front of an active microphone should result in being forced to inhale hydrogen cyanide gas.
 
The only problem I find with raw meat is that it lacks flavor. Add some cooked pork fat to that “sandwich” and I’ll be all in.
 
Since my grandpa used to eat raw ground beef then yeah I could eat 😋
 
mjmj said:
The only problem I find with raw meat is that it lacks flavor. Add some cooked pork fat to that “sandwich” and I’ll be all in.
Fully agree, raw fish is the exception to this imo, I prefer some of it uncooked. Raw beef has never done it for me, texture is offputting.
 
weird

Im like 40 and just realizing no one EVER talks about German cuisine.

Does it just suck generally ? Just sausages generally? What herbs do the fuk with?
 
mjmj said:
The only problem I find with raw meat is that it lacks flavor. Add some cooked pork fat to that “sandwich” and I’ll be all in.
i know nothing about raw meat, but i follow this native guy on instagram that posts videos of his mother cutting bits of raw meat off of a hunk, then they dip it in something? i have no idea what. i didnt realize eating raw/frozen meat was a thing. wild.
 
