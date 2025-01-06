Would you eat this German sandwich?

Spread lard on the sandwichThe only problem I find with raw meat is that it lacks flavor. Add some cooked pork fat to that “sandwich” and I’ll be all in.
Fully agree, raw fish is the exception to this imo, I prefer some of it uncooked. Raw beef has never done it for me, texture is offputting.The only problem I find with raw meat is that it lacks flavor. Add some cooked pork fat to that “sandwich” and I’ll be all in.
Grandma used to save the fat trimmed off cooked roasts to make sandwiches. Fat sandwiches were scary looking as a kid, I should make one to check it out.Spread lard on the sandwich
i know nothing about raw meat, but i follow this native guy on instagram that posts videos of his mother cutting bits of raw meat off of a hunk, then they dip it in something? i have no idea what. i didnt realize eating raw/frozen meat was a thing. wild.The only problem I find with raw meat is that it lacks flavor. Add some cooked pork fat to that “sandwich” and I’ll be all in.