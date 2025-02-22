  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Food & Drink Would you eat this dessert ?

I Could Eat

@lsa @Arqueto @helax @BroRogan @Chules

giphy.gif
 
no worse than honey.....
honey is actually revomited nectar a buncha times then thickened by evaporation......
if those were flies no fuckin thanks....
 
Contempt said:
So... that's what you're drinking tonight? As @Meatspin would say ...be careful you don't wake up pregnant, drinking that shit <lol>
Click to expand...
It’s pretty tasty bro , you’re missing on it. I’m not drinking tonight. But will tommorow for the boxing card
 
Nah.. I'm good..

And this is from someone that has eaten Raccoon, Opossum, and everything on a pig from the rooter to the tooter.
 
Versez said:
It’s pretty tasty bro , you’re missing on it. I’m not drinking tonight. But will tommorow for the boxing card
Click to expand...
I'll stick with the gin and ginger beer that I'm drinking currently...
 
