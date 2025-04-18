Would you eat this copycat Dominos chicken alfredo pasta bread bowl?

The wife loves this thing, so i set out to make it.

20250417-213526.jpg

20250417-214124.jpg

20250417-214637.jpg

20250417-215130.jpg

20250417-220356.jpg

20250417-220410.jpg
 
Depends how you made the alfredo. I f you tried to make it like dominoes...just lol why ?
 
Building a bowl of carbs to hold more carbs is peak America. Brings a tear to my eye.

All that's left is to add some rice and ketchup and throw it all on a paper plate.
 
volodya said:
Depends how you made the alfredo. I f you tried to make it like dominoes...just lol why ?
Bertolli is a dead ringer for Dominos Alfredo. Homemade Alfredo has its place for sure, but it throws off the flavor of Dominos.
 
Sweater of AV said:
Building a bowl of carbs to hold more carbs is peak America. Brings a tear to my eye.

All that's left is to add some rice and ketchup and throw it all on a paper plate.
These are the sort of questions that should be asked on immigration forms to weed out non Muricans.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Bertolli is a dead ringer for Dominos Alfredo. Homemade Alfredo has its place for sure, but it throws off the flavor of Dominos.
Thats my point lol. I guess my answer is no then. I've never had a jarred alfredo that tastes like it shold tbh...
 
Looks good and probably has a lot less sodium than Dominos
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Thats fine. I don't expect everyone to eat, or like this sort of food. It's a Murican thing.
Oh, I thought Dominoes was authentic italian. You are making me feel less Murican.
 
