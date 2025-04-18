Would you eat this copycat Dominos chicken alfredo pasta bread bowl?

Bertolli is a dead ringer for Dominos Alfredo. Homemade Alfredo has its place for sure, but it throws off the flavor of Dominos.Depends how you made the alfredo. I f you tried to make it like dominoes...just lol why ?
These are the sort of questions that should be asked on immigration forms to weed out non Muricans.Building a bowl of carbs to hold more carbs is peak America. Brings a tear to my eye.
All that's left is to add some rice and ketchup and throw it all on a paper plate.
Thats my point lol. I guess my answer is no then. I've never had a jarred alfredo that tastes like it shold tbh...
Thats the point, its not supposed to.
Fair enough. Well since you asked if I'd eat it, then, my answer is no.
Thats fine. I don't expect everyone to eat, or like this sort of food. It's a Murican thing.
Oh, I thought Dominoes was authentic italian. You are making me feel less Murican.
Negative. Dominos is 100% Murican.