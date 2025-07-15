Food & Drink Would you eat this breakfast for dinner?

Other said:
Homemade buttermilk biscuits turned into bourbon French toast, with homemade blueberry syrup and lemon mascarpone cheese.

I'm not good at many things, but being a stoner foodie is one of them.

This is what I want to be remembered for.

This looks great, and it's always breakfast time somewhere in the world

However, why the fuck is this not served on paper plate?
Dobymick said:
Looks nicely done but it's not my style

I don't like bourbon. I don't like syrup and whatever that cheese is. And I don't like the french
The one at the bottom got hard.
 
You give me some scrambled eggs with bacon and I'll smash that entire tray.
 
