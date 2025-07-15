Other
Forklift Certified
This looks great, and it's always breakfast time somewhere in the worldHomemade buttermilk biscuits turned into bourbon French toast, with homemade blueberry syrup and lemon mascarpone cheese.
I'm not good at many things, but being a stoner foodie is one of them.
This is what I want to be remembered for.
Looks nicely done but it's not my style
I don't like bourbon. I don't like syrup and whatever that cheese is. And I don't like the french
It would be the end for my man arteries....
I make that as well and it's so good.Not much for sweet stuff.
I'd crush those biscuits with sawmill gravy.
