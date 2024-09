We don't have poppy seed hot dog buns large enough to hold a 1/4 pound Nathans Colossal hot dog. But this is my take on a Chicago Dog. Everything is self explanatory, but i added salt and celery seed on the tomatoes. And fuck that celery salt bullshit. I want to see and taste whole celery seeds. And i like to control the amount of salt i add. Theres already enough salt in the hot dogs.