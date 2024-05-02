So I used to date this hot lawyer chick. I broke it off with her because she wasn’t really my type but her billboards are popping up and my buddies are laughing at me.



I figured a divorce with a lawyer would be a disaster and she’d ruin my life if it got more serious. I also found her a very dominant, type A personality that didn’t mesh well with mine. We both have new partners and I don’t care but seeing her billboard got me thinking -



Would you date a lawyer? Is there any other professions you wouldn’t date?