Would you date a lawyer?

ThaiSexPills

ThaiSexPills

Pulsing tainted viagra
@Black
Joined
Aug 27, 2015
Messages
5,898
Reaction score
8,954
So I used to date this hot lawyer chick. I broke it off with her because she wasn’t really my type but her billboards are popping up and my buddies are laughing at me.

I figured a divorce with a lawyer would be a disaster and she’d ruin my life if it got more serious. I also found her a very dominant, type A personality that didn’t mesh well with mine. We both have new partners and I don’t care but seeing her billboard got me thinking -

Would you date a lawyer? Is there any other professions you wouldn’t date?
 
I would never date a nun because all they do is talk about Jesus and how their hearts belong to him
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,403
Messages
55,489,586
Members
174,787
Latest member
nicenhot

Share this page

Back
Top