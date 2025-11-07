  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Elections Would you consider Zohran Mamdani as the most left-wing or progressive mayor that any major US city has had in the nation's history?

GolovKing

GolovKing

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Nov 23, 2020
Messages
6,770
Reaction score
9,973
What are the most radical ideas he's had and if you wouldn't put him at #1 then who would you put above him in terms of how progressive or left wing they are?
 
Mamdani’s platform is way out past the usual guardrails -- and we're talking past the already absurd (D) guardrails.

I mean sure it's a (D) win -- but it ain't just another blue city "shuffle" -- it's removing the (D) middle ground -- so this ride is off those rails.

Ya just handed a self proclaimed socialist the steering wheel of America’s financial capital.The super far left say this is a "hero" -- but I really honestly think the (D) in the middle are callin' em a fuckin arsonist that is likely torching their own party.
 
Tell me what he's done or want's to do and I will tell you how socialist/progressive it is.

People throw the word socialist around here with the same venom as the word XXXXphile. But Social Security is a Socialist policy. So is Medicare. So is Food Stamps. So is Public Education. Most folks....even many of the right wing nutters on here....are not advocating for the removal of all those things. So nearly all of us are somewhere on the socialist spectrum.
 
MetalMilitia said:
Mamdani’s platform is way out past the usual guardrails -- and we're talking past the already absurd (D) guardrails.

I mean sure it's a (D) win -- but it ain't just another blue city "shuffle" -- it's removing the (D) middle ground -- so this ride is off those rails.

Ya just handed a self proclaimed socialist the steering wheel of America’s financial capital.The super far left say this is a "hero" -- but I really honestly think the (D) in the middle are callin' em a fuckin arsonist that is likely torching their own party.
Click to expand...
I'm not saying that isn't true.....don't know much about him. But that is a pretty sweeping generalization there. Would you care to describe a specific policy or position he has that is....to use your words....way out past the usual already absurd (D) guardrails.
 
Out of everyone that has ever been a mayor in the US in a major city? That's a pretty wide net.

He's at the more radical end, we can say that much.
 
There is nothing left-wing nor progressive about a practicing Muslim. They literally hold medieval views on women and gays.

Mamdani is lying to someone. Either he's a lefty progressive who is lying for the Muslim vote, or he's a practicing Muslim who is lying for the lefty vote.

We will soon see which is his true side.
 
The_Renaissance said:
There is nothing left-wing nor progressive about a practicing Muslim. They literally hold medieval views on women and gays.

Mamdani is lying to someone. Either he's a lefty progressive who is lying for the Muslim vote, or he's a practicing Muslim who is lying for the lefty vote.

We will soon see which is his true side.
Click to expand...
This.

You have to be partially brain dead to think you can reconcile the two.
 
The_Renaissance said:
There is nothing left-wing nor progressive about a practicing Muslim. They literally hold medieval views on women and gays.

Mamdani is lying to someone. Either he's a lefty progressive who is lying for the Muslim vote, or he's a practicing Muslim who is lying for the lefty vote.

We will soon see which is his true side.
Click to expand...
That's an easy one to answer. He's clearly not a strict muslim, his wife does not even dress in a conservative manner by standards of Islam and he wants to legalize prostitution.
 
cooks1 said:
I'm not saying that isn't true.....don't know much about him. But that is a pretty sweeping generalization there. Would you care to describe a specific policy or position he has that is....to use your words....way out past the usual already absurd (D) guardrails.
Click to expand...

Well, if you had told me this dude was gonna be mayor in 2000, 2010, or even 2024 I woulda said "pull the other one" -- straight Monty Python levels of WTF.

I'm just looking at it more form the stance that his rhetoric doesn’t just flirt with socialism -- it fuckin' outright embraces it. Look at the (D) moderates and then try and explain to me why they wouldn't all be sketchy as fuck about the dude. Bothe sides keep doing this pendulum back and forth, farther and farther gone each time, heh.

He’s a walking talking live definition of past the "guardrails" -- a candidate who actually believes and plans to implement the party’s most radical slogans.

I dunno where it leads, but it doesn't certainly appear to be anything towards rational, the middle, or best for "the people" really.
 
The_Renaissance said:
There is nothing left-wing nor progressive about a practicing Muslim. They literally hold medieval views on women and gays.

Mamdani is lying to someone. Either he's a lefty progressive who is lying for the Muslim vote, or he's a practicing Muslim who is lying for the lefty vote.

We will soon see which is his true side.
Click to expand...
There are over 2 billion practicing Christians in the world. Do many of them have views on women and gays that might be described as medieval? (The answer- of course- is yes). Do all of them? (Of Course Not).

There are over 2 billion practicing Muslims in the world. Are you going to assign them all the same belief and value system as only the most radical Muslim factions? And if so, why do you not treat the 2 billion Christians the same?

There are many opnely gay Muslims. In fact, there are many openly gay Muslim clerics. IN FACT- THERE ARE OPENLY LESBIAN FEMALE MUSLIM CLERICS. How many female Catholic priests are there again? Before you cast aspersions at the mans faith, you might at least find out about his positions.
 
Last edited:
MetalMilitia said:
Well, if you had told me this dude was gonna be mayor in 2000, 2010, or even 2024 I woulda said "pull the other one" -- straight Monty Python levels of WTF.

I'm just looking at it more form the stance that his rhetoric doesn’t just flirt with socialism -- it fuckin' outright embraces it. Look at the (D) moderates and then try and explain to me why they wouldn't all be sketchy as fuck about the dude. Bothe sides keep doing this pendulum back and forth, farther and farther gone each time, heh.

He’s a walking talking live definition of past the "guardrails" -- a candidate who actually believes and plans to implement the party’s most radical slogans.

I dunno where it leads, but it doesn't certainly appear to be anything towards rational, the middle, or best for "the people" really.
Click to expand...
But this isn’t new. Daniel Webster Hoan was an avowed socialist and served as Milwaukee’s mayor for 24 years, from 1916-1940–the longest continuously socialist administration in American history.

en.wikipedia.org

Daniel Hoan - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
cooks1 said:
Tell me what he's done or want's to do and I will tell you how socialist/progressive it is.

People throw the word socialist around here with the same venom as the word XXXXphile. But Social Security is a Socialist policy. So is Medicare. So is Food Stamps. So is Public Education. Most folks....even many of the right wing nutters on here....are not advocating for the removal of all those things. So nearly all of us are somewhere on the socialist spectrum.
Click to expand...

He's pro rent control.

The horror. The horror.


I find it funny that for all the vitriol conservatives on here have spewed about evil corporate democrats, the moment a candidate comes along who pisses off the neoliberals our war room conservatives are suddenly aggreeing with Pelosi and Schumer that this guy must be stopped.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,315
Messages
58,431,130
Members
176,036
Latest member
ND274

Share this page

Back
Top