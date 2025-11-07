The_Renaissance said: There is nothing left-wing nor progressive about a practicing Muslim. They literally hold medieval views on women and gays.



Mamdani is lying to someone. Either he's a lefty progressive who is lying for the Muslim vote, or he's a practicing Muslim who is lying for the lefty vote.



There are over 2 billion practicing Christians in the world. Do many of them have views on women and gays that might be described as medieval? (The answer- of course- is yes). Do all of them? (Of Course Not).There are over 2 billion practicing Muslims in the world. Are you going to assign them all the same belief and value system as only the most radical Muslim factions? And if so, why do you not treat the 2 billion Christians the same?There are many opnely gay Muslims. In fact, there are many openly gay MuslimIN FACT- THERE ARE OPENLY LESBIAN FEMALE MUSLIM CLERICS. How many female Catholic priests are there again? Before you cast aspersions at the mans faith, you might at least find out about his positions.