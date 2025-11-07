I'm not saying that isn't true.....don't know much about him. But that is a pretty sweeping generalization there. Would you care to describe a specific policy or position he has that is....to use your words....way out past the usual already absurd (D) guardrails.Mamdani’s platform is way out past the usual guardrails -- and we're talking past the already absurd (D) guardrails.
I mean sure it's a (D) win -- but it ain't just another blue city "shuffle" -- it's removing the (D) middle ground -- so this ride is off those rails.
Ya just handed a self proclaimed socialist the steering wheel of America’s financial capital.The super far left say this is a "hero" -- but I really honestly think the (D) in the middle are callin' em a fuckin arsonist that is likely torching their own party.
This.There is nothing left-wing nor progressive about a practicing Muslim. They literally hold medieval views on women and gays.
Mamdani is lying to someone. Either he's a lefty progressive who is lying for the Muslim vote, or he's a practicing Muslim who is lying for the lefty vote.
We will soon see which is his true side.
That's an easy one to answer.
I'm not saying that isn't true.....don't know much about him. But that is a pretty sweeping generalization there. Would you care to describe a specific policy or position he has that is....to use your words....way out past the usual already absurd (D) guardrails.
There are over 2 billion practicing Christians in the world. Do many of them have views on women and gays that might be described as medieval? (The answer- of course- is yes). Do all of them? (Of Course Not).There is nothing left-wing nor progressive about a practicing Muslim. They literally hold medieval views on women and gays.
But this isn’t new. Daniel Webster Hoan was an avowed socialist and served as Milwaukee’s mayor for 24 years, from 1916-1940–the longest continuously socialist administration in American history.Well, if you had told me this dude was gonna be mayor in 2000, 2010, or even 2024 I woulda said "pull the other one" -- straight Monty Python levels of WTF.
I'm just looking at it more form the stance that his rhetoric doesn’t just flirt with socialism -- it fuckin' outright embraces it. Look at the (D) moderates and then try and explain to me why they wouldn't all be sketchy as fuck about the dude. Bothe sides keep doing this pendulum back and forth, farther and farther gone each time, heh.
He’s a walking talking live definition of past the "guardrails" -- a candidate who actually believes and plans to implement the party’s most radical slogans.
I dunno where it leads, but it doesn't certainly appear to be anything towards rational, the middle, or best for "the people" really.
Tell me what he's done or want's to do and I will tell you how socialist/progressive it is.
People throw the word socialist around here with the same venom as the word XXXXphile. But Social Security is a Socialist policy. So is Medicare. So is Food Stamps. So is Public Education. Most folks....even many of the right wing nutters on here....are not advocating for the removal of all those things. So nearly all of us are somewhere on the socialist spectrum.
I was told Soros gets a pass by folks here. They are the good guys.he's taking money from billionaires. progressive my ass.
he's a product.