  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Would you climb Mt. Everest if all your expenses are paid?

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
1,762
Reaction score
1,947
You are given enough time off from work plus an extra week off to rest before coming back to work.

All expenses are paid. Flights, equipment, lodging, everything is covered and fully paid for.

 
F1980 said:
You are given enough time off from work plus an extra week off to rest before coming back to work.

All expenses are paid. Flights, equipment, lodging, everything is covered and fully paid for.

Click to expand...

I hope the squad of 10 Sherpas carrying me to the top are also paid

pull-homer-treking.gif
 
Will there be hookers and blow up there and will they also be paid for?
 
I'll take the flight and the lodging...the climb, no interest. I'll be happy enough exploring the region around the lodging, eating the local food, and getting drunk on tongba.
 
I hate the cold but I probably wouldn't pass up the chance. As long as I had a ton of fancy gear. It's still super dangerous but with the right equipment, it's a little less harrowing.
 
Nah , Everest is a tourist trap if I was really trying to prove something I would climb el capitan in Yosemite or K2.


 
I'd prefer a mountain that wasn't covered in frozen corpsicles
www.ultimatekilimanjaro.com

The Bodies on Mount Everest: Dead, Frozen & Left at the Top | Ultimate Kilimanjaro

The world’s highest peak, Mount Everest, holds a somber distinction as the final resting place for many climbers who met their fate on its slopes. These bodies, preserved due to the cold, serve as grim reminders of the dangers people face when...
www.ultimatekilimanjaro.com
 
Sweater of AV said:
Will there be hookers and blow up there and will they also be paid for?
Click to expand...
Hookers would be the cheapest part of an Everest climb it costs 60,000-100,000 to climb Everest. You would also have some feral looking nepalese hookers that are 4'10" it would also be smarter to bang those mogwai looking workin women when you go to the bottom of the mountain at the end.
 
F1980 said:
You are given enough time off from work plus an extra week off to rest before coming back to work.

All expenses are paid. Flights, equipment, lodging, everything is covered and fully paid for.

Click to expand...

I would need a long sabbatical after climbing everest I wouldn't just go tackle that life threatening thrill then go back to the office a week later lol.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,937
Messages
56,550,507
Members
175,280
Latest member
InstructivosBJJ

Share this page

Back
Top