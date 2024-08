Jiri's style is to get clipped repeatedly in the course of looking to land his own big shot.



That works out fairly well against lower level talent like Reyes and Oezdemir, but you see its obvious shortcoming against ranked opponents.



We saw Glover get torched repeatedly when he was younger and more athletic fighting the elite - Rumble, Jones, Gus. Skill wise he was suitably ahead of Jiri and it showed, but he was over 40 years old and past due for retirement. Younger Glover would beat Jiri without a doubt.



If Jiri can't adjust his game to include appropriate defense, he's getting nowhere near a title again. He's also taking way too much damage unnecessarily which is a bad strategy.