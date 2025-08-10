Would you buy and purchase a Lego-made house or apartment?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Modular house building is at least as old as WW2. The German factories produce the best imo. You can have a house to your design turn up and be erected in a few days. Lighting and sockets all installed already.