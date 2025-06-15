Relationships Would you break up with a friend who only wants to see you for 3 hours once every now and then?

Its so odd but I had a really close friend who just changed at some point and squeezed me into his life alongside his girlfriend.

He would go take a shower and have me sit with his emo girlfriend talking for quite a while. Some times he would almost fall asleep.

I got fed up with our relationship and called it quits. Felt there was nothing left.

He thought 3 hours was sufficient, I didnt think it gave me enough. All that mental preperation and then you just call it quits after a movie basically. His heart wasnt in it.

How do you guys feel about friends cutting you short, it¨s time to let go right?
 
I dated a chick for two years and all we did was have sex for a couple hours a day.
She'd come over after work and then go home. Nothing else, but she was the perfect fit.
 
DaysOfThunder said:
I dated a chick for two years and all we did was have sex for a couple hours a day.
She'd come over after work and then go home. Nothing else, but she was the perfect fit.
Thats different, you always had that relationship. This was one of my two best friends.

My other best friend was the total opposite, he spent entire nights with me.
 
Sounds like you wanted him and he realised but didn't have the same feelings back?
 
Slobodan said:
Sounds like you wanted him and he realised but didn't have the same feelings back?
I was close to his girlfriend too (known her since she was 18 and we were 27-ish).

I would have gladly stayed with her if he went to bed and kept chatting. Its the break up that upset me.

His girlfriend was a complete and utter mess mentally. cut herself in the shower. Threw a playstation console on him. Had alcoholic rants.

WIth me a completely different person. Complete pussy cat. He told me shes faking being a good girl for me.
 
you need to really dig into the exposition here, or go ahead and throw in some twists
 
You're one kind of a weirdo....
 
Wait. Are you a girl? How do you break up with a friend? Is this a gay thing? I do not understand the question!
 
Oh, sorry to hear
 
