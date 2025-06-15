Intermission
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2024
- Messages
- 4,097
- Reaction score
- 2,205
Its so odd but I had a really close friend who just changed at some point and squeezed me into his life alongside his girlfriend.
He would go take a shower and have me sit with his emo girlfriend talking for quite a while. Some times he would almost fall asleep.
I got fed up with our relationship and called it quits. Felt there was nothing left.
He thought 3 hours was sufficient, I didnt think it gave me enough. All that mental preperation and then you just call it quits after a movie basically. His heart wasnt in it.
How do you guys feel about friends cutting you short, it¨s time to let go right?
He would go take a shower and have me sit with his emo girlfriend talking for quite a while. Some times he would almost fall asleep.
I got fed up with our relationship and called it quits. Felt there was nothing left.
He thought 3 hours was sufficient, I didnt think it gave me enough. All that mental preperation and then you just call it quits after a movie basically. His heart wasnt in it.
How do you guys feel about friends cutting you short, it¨s time to let go right?
Last edited: