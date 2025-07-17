Would you be mad?

I have a co worker whos married and have kids. 15 years ago, his grandma died and left her house to relatives. My co worker was told by the relatives that they could stay at the grandmas house for free but he has to take care of the house and "update" it. He replaced the carpet when they moved in.

15 years later, that was the only thing hes done to the house. One of them visited and found out. Now they want to remodel the house and sell it.

My co worker didnt save up money this entire time and has to move out. Hes going around borrowing money for moving expenses.

So he makes around 70k a year, his fat wife makes 100k, didnt have a mortgage for FIFTEEN YEARS,,and dont have any money saved up to move
 
ICHEERTHEBULL said:
170k a year with no mortgage for 15 years! what the hell have they been spending their money on?
They go on vacations a lot, they eat out every day

They also take a lot of time off work without pay when they go to a lot of their vacations
 
Was there more to this agreement that you're unaware of or not stating? There's no way I would agree to "remodel" a home in exchange for living there for free for an undetermined amount of time.
 
ICHEERTHEBULL said:
Ts said that they are fat, so probably spent all of their $$$ on grazing expenses..
 
It doesn’t matter what they make. 15 yrs no rent/mortgage is enough time for anyone to get ahead in life. I have zero sympathy for them.
Do not assist them financially in anyway.
 
