International Would you agree that the US is controlled by Israel and has been for a very long time?

It is so obvious that Israel has been using the US as a puppet since at least right after WW2. The amount of top positions held by people of Jewish descent is astronomical and I don't know for how long they've done this for. Maybe a hundred years. From the Supreme Court, to the federal reserve, to the top positions in news media, to CEOs, Hollywood movies, all music and entertainment, etc... and most of them have this weird dual citizenship/loyalty type relationship with the country of Israel.

it is PAINFULLY obvious that Epstein was controlled by Israel's Mossad to entrap all the powerful people in the world by providing them with young girls for sex in order for them to do things that are beneficial to Israel. And the reason why they haven't formally released this information is to protect Israel's reputation and interests.
 
I don't know.
Mike Johnson maybe is more like thinking about Israel than U.S.

He already sometimes told that House should vote for Israel bills as emergency in quick session BEFORE session with bills for U.S stuff ....
 
Do they also control the elections?
 
